Society Time to let labourers decide when they retire: expert Some special occupations including preschool teachers should be allowed to retire earlier than the age set in the Labour Code, said Trinh Thanh Hang, head of the department for woman affairs of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Society Vietnamese nature pressed in books By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Society Children with facial deformities to receive free check-ups, surgerical operations Free check-ups and surgerical operations will be provided to underprivileged children with cleft lips or cleft palates from June 22 to 26 in Hanoi.

Society Assistance during humanitarian month reaches over 562,000 people More than 434 billion VND (18.6 million USD) was used to support over 562,000 needy people during May, as part of the 2020 humanitarian month programme run by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS).