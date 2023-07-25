National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 25 hosted separate receptions in Hanoi for Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi and Iranian Ambassador Ali Akbar Nazari.



At the meeting with Abdi, Hue spoke highly of Indonesia's role not only in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) but also in the region and the world, as a member of the G20.

Vietnam is Indonesia's only strategic partner in Southeast Asia, he said.



During a State visit by the President of Vietnam to Indonesia last year, the two countries completed negotiations on the delimitation of the two countries' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) boundary. The NA leader expressed his hope that the two sides will soon hasten respective legislatures to ratify an agreement on the EEZ delimitation for early enforcement.

For his part, Abdi said that Indonesia wishes to cooperate closely with Vietnam not only for the benefits of each country but also for the common interests of the region and the world. Welcoming the positive collaboration results between the two countries in the field of trade, the ambassador underlined the need to promote growth in the region, especially in the current period.

The ambassador said the completion of EEZ delimination negotiations will help the two countries expand cooperation in the fields of aquatic farming and processing and fisheries, contributing to ensuring food security for the region.

According to Abdi, by implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), both Indonesia and Vietnam want to receive support to make the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and attract more foreign investment in this field.



On this occasion, the NA Chairman affirmed that Vietnam will do its best to support Indonesia to successfully organise the upcoming ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly, and hoped that Indonesia will assist the Vietnamese National Assembly in hosting the ninth Inter-Parliarmentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue receives Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving the Iranian ambassador, Hue said Vietnam the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have developed fruitfully over the past time.

Vietnam always attaches importance and wishes to maintain and promote the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Iran, he said.

Nazari said that Vietnam and Iran share many similarities, therefore, the two countries can jointly tap this potential for the benefits of their people.



Stressing the important role of parliamentary diplomacy, the ambassador welcomed the two countries' parliaments to discuss strengthening coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the IPU.



On the ground of the 50-year relationship, Vietnam wants to promote comprehensive relations with Iran across all channels of Party, National Assembly, Government, and people-to-people exchange, Hue said, suggesting the two countries share experience in national construction and development./.