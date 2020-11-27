Environment Con Dao island launches zero plastic waste programme Local authorities of Con Dao Island District, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, in cooperation with the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), have launched a Zero Plastic Waste programme, aiming to eliminate single-use plastic products.

Environment Hanoi aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Hanoi will strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2030, according to local authorities.

Environment Dak Nong Geopark earns global status The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on November 24 received a certificate recognising its geopark as part of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network.

Environment Can Tho, EU forge cooperation in climate change response Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the EU Delegation to Vietnam on November 23 shared a hope for multilateral cooperation in climate change response.