Vietnam promotes tourism at Indonesia’s festival
Vietnamese participants join a street parade at the festival (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation joined the Denpasar Festival 2019 on Bali tourist island of Indonesia on December 28-30 to promote Vietnam’s tourism, investment and trade.
During the event, staff at the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia and Vietnamese people residing in Bali participated in a street parade to introduce images of Vietnam and its people to local people and international friends.
The festival drew thousands of visitors, featuring a street parade, art performances, a Colour Run event, a culinary fair and an exhibition on local specialties.
On the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang voiced his hope to further bolster the Vietnam-Indonesia cooperation in the fields of economy, culture and tourism in the coming time.
At a working session with mayor of Denpasar Rai Dharmawijaya Mantra, the Vietnamese diplomat put forward measures to bolster cooperation, such as a photo exhibition on the 60th anniversary of the visits by late President Ho Chi Minh to Indonesia and by President Sukarno to Vietnam, activities marking the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties and twinning ties between Hue ancient city and Denpasar./.
