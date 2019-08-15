An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina held an event to promote Vietnam’s tourism potential on August 14, drawing representatives of many local travel firms.Opening the event, Ambassador Dang Xuan Dung said with its open policy, good economic growth and stable socio-economic situation, Vietnam is a top destination for international tourists who wish to explore a long-lasting and diverse culture as well as unique landscapes.The diplomat noted the number of international visitors to Vietnam has increased over the years. In 2018 alone, the country welcomed more than 15 million visitors. In the first half of 2019, the figure reached 8.5 million, he said.He expressed his hope that through the travel firms, more Argentine tourists will reach Vietnam and get a better understanding of the people and cultural characteristics of Vietnam.At the event, a representative from the embassy briefed participants on the history, culture and tradition of Vietnamese people, as well as achievements in national reform.The representative highlighted the tourism potential of Vietnam as well as major tourist sites such as Ha Long Bay, Hue ancient capital, Hoi An ancient town and Sa Pa mountainous resort town.According to the embassy, each year, about 10,000 Argentine tourists visit Vietnam.On the occasion, Argentine travel firms were shown a short video on Vietnam and had chances to enjoy Vietnamese dishes. Embassy representatives also answered the companies’ questionsabout tourism in Vietnam.-VNA