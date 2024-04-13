World Cambodian media praises Vietnam’s ethnic policy, progress in southern Khmer region Cambodian newspapers have run articles highlighting positive changes in the lives of Khmer ethnic minority people in Vietnam’s southern region, attributing such progress to the country’s dedicated ethnic programmes and initiatives.

World Thailand accelerates implementation of national AI strategy Thailand is accelerating the implementation of the national artificial (AI) strategy for 2022 - 2027 with a view to establishing itself as an AI hub in Southeast Asia by 2027.

World Singapore keeps monetary policy unchanged The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on April 12 announced that it has decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged, in line with expectations, as inflation and economic growth in the city-state moderated.