This year’s report showed that the gap between Vietnam and other high-income countries in terms of digital skills, especially artificial intelligence (AI), is significant.



Classified as a low-middle income group in Eastern, Southeastern Asia and Oceania, Việt Nam stands out from its region of global knowledge skills, ranking 59th globally, up 10 places compared to last year.



Meanwhile, vocational and technical skills are in need of improvement, as the country stands at 117th place./.

VNA