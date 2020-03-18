Vietnam ranks 96th in global talent competitiveness index
Vietnam ranks 96 out of 132 countries on the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), down four positions compared to last year and nine positions in 2018.
This year’s report showed that the gap between Vietnam and other high-income countries in terms of digital skills, especially artificial intelligence (AI), is significant.
Classified as a low-middle income group in Eastern, Southeastern Asia and Oceania, Việt Nam stands out from its region of global knowledge skills, ranking 59th globally, up 10 places compared to last year.
Meanwhile, vocational and technical skills are in need of improvement, as the country stands at 117th place./.