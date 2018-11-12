Vietnam played Indonesia in the third-place playoff match in the AFF Futsal Championship in Indonesia on November 11. (Photo: zing.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s futsal team lost to Indonesia 3-1 in the third-place playoff of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship in Indonesia on November 11.



Vietnam dominated the game early and led through Dang Anh Tai’s opening goal.



Hosts Indonesia fought back strongly and before the first half ended, Andri Kustiawan beat Vietnamese goalie Van Y to equalize the score.



After the break, Indonesia immediately doubled the score via Muhammad Subhan.



The Vietnamese side was on the back foot and suffered another blow when Aditya Muhammad Rasyid pounced to make it 3-1 at the 31st minute.



In the remaining time, Vietnam pushed forward to get back into the game, but to no avail.



Earlier, Vietnam lost to Malaysia 4-5 in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the two games of the semi-finals.

In the group qualifying round, the Vietnamese team crushed Brunei 9-0 and beat Timor Leste 8-1 but lost 1-4 to Thailand.



Vietnam finished fourth in the same event held last year following a loss against Myanmar in the bronze medal match.-VNA