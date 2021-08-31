Vietnam ready for first match of World Cup qualifiers’ final round
All members of the national men’s football team are well prepared for the first match in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers against Saudi Arabia, which is slated to kick off at 1am on September 3 (Vietnam time).
Vietnamese team joins a training session in Riyadh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - All members of the national men’s football team are well prepared for the first match in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers against Saudi Arabia, which is slated to kick off at 1am on September 3 (Vietnam time).
During an interview with the press on August 30 in Riyadh capital city of Saudi Arabia, midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai affirmed the team is in high spirits, and pledged to do his best to score in the game.
Although it will be an away match against tough rivals in the continent, confidence and solidarity will be among Vietnam’s strengths, he added.
Vietnam got the chance to play in the third and final round of the World Cup qualification for the first time ever. They will play in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman.
The team is to host Australia at the My Dinh National Stadium on September 7 without supporters./.