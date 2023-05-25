At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security is ready to share experience with law enforcement agencies and international organisations to achieve sustainable socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining stability and peace globally, regionally, and within each nation, said Minister Gen. To Lam.



Addressing the plenary session of the 11th International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters that opened in Moscow suburban area on May 24, Lam said the world is witnessing the emergence of numerous new issues that pose threats to the security, sovereignty, and sustainable socio-economic development of each nation. Particularly, territorial disputes and maritime tensions are becoming increasingly complex, potentially turning into military conflicts that directly threaten the maintenance and development of an environment of peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom.



Additionally, high-tech cybercrime activities targeting the theft of information, intellectual property and State secrets are on the rise. Activities of terrorist organisations in certain regions are showing signs of escalation, while non-traditional security challenges such as epidemics, natural disasters, climate change, water security, nuclear safety, crises, depletion of natural resources, energy, and disruptions in supply chains are increasing in both severity and complexity, he said.



The minister added that his ministry highly values the significance of the meeting and wishes to continue learning from experience of international friends.



Earlier on May 23, Lam attended and delivered a speech at the third ASEAN-Russia Consultations of the High Representatives for Security Issues.



He spoke highly of the organisation of the meeting following the success of the 42nd ASEAN Summit held in Indonesia from May 10-11, demonstrating the determination to effectively realise joint statements and agreements reached by regional leaders, aiming for ASEAN becoming an epicenter of growth, especially amid complex and uncertain developments in the region and the world.

Vietnamese military officers depart for UN peacekeeping mission (Photo: VNA)



He emphasised that Vietnam highly values Russia's role and positive contributions to timely and effective coordination to address both traditional and non-traditional security challenges that are emerging.



Vietnam consistently supports the strengthening of ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, he said, wishing that Russia would continue maintaining its role and position as a major power that makes active and responsible contributions to peace, security and development in the region. Focus should be placed on priorities such as cooperation in pandemic response, further tapping into untapped economic cooperation potential, and actively resuming tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



Vietnam is committed to working closely with Russia and other ASEAN countries to contribute responsibly to peace, security and stability in the region and the world, with people as the centre, the goal and motivation, Lam said./.