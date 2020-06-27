Environment Kien Giang mobilises all resources to counter coast erosion The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has invested in a number of works to prevent coast erosion while improving livelihoods for local residents, using resources mobilised from all sources.

Environment Project helps create sustainable ecological environment on Cu Lao Cham Island The Cu Lao Cham Marine Reserve in the central province of Quang Nam is implementing a project establishing a coastal fisheries management and development model for the country, funded by the Korea Fisheries Resource Agency (FIRA).

Environment Minister requests efforts for forestry protection, development Central highlands localities need to raise the sense of responsibility among forest owners and management units regarding forestry protection and development, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said on June 22.

Environment Mekong Delta effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion The Mekong Delta has experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agricultural production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures, a top official has said.