Politics NA leader meets exemplary individuals in protecting security National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 6 met with outstanding individuals in the “For national security” emulation movement and the “All people protect national security” campaign launched by the Ministry of Public Security.

Politics Vietnam receives medicine from Cuba to fight COVID-19 A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 to receive a batch of medicine from Cuba to help Vietnam fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Party commission, representative agencies abroad enhance cooperation Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC)'s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan joined a working session in Hanoi on August 5 with heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies for the 2020-23 tenure.