National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) receives head of the RoK – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Kim Hack-yong in Hanoi on June 12 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam treasures the cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK), considering the Northeast Asian nation as an important and long-term partner, and is ready to discuss the elevation of the strategic cooperative partnership with the country and develop bilateral ties extensively in all spheres.National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan made the statement while receiving head of the RoK – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Kim Hack-yong in Hanoi on June 12.Appreciating the group’s activities to help strengthen the two legislatures’ ties, the host expressed her hope that Korean parliamentarians will keep contributing to these relations as well as the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.She also asked them to continue supporting activities of the Vietnamese community in the RoK, especially assisting Vietnamese women married to Koreans to integrate into the local society.Chairman of the parliamentary friendship group Kim congratulated Vietnam on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.He highlighted that since the bilateral diplomatic relationship was set up on December 22, 1992, the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK have been developing strongly and increasingly substantive.His country has become one of the leading economic partners of Vietnam when it ranks first among the foreign investors, second among the ODA suppliers and foreign tourist sources, and third among the trade partners of Vietnam. Bilateral connections in security, defence, education-training, tourism, labour, culture and sports have also been expanded, Kim added.Ngan called on the countries’ parliamentary friendship groups to increase exchanges between them and between the two parliaments’ agencies, while helping to promote result-oriented and sustainable relations between Vietnam and the RoK.On this occasion, she also asked her guest to convey the invitation to visit Vietnam in 2019 to Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang.At the meeting, Kim noted that there are about 200,000 Vietnamese in the RoK, including some 65,000 women married to local citizens. Meanwhile, around 170,000 Koreans are living in Vietnam at present. Therefore, an important task now is protecting citizens well and helping a country’s citizens consider the other their second home.Highly valuing Vietnam’s investment climate, the official said his parliamentary friendship group will continue working to consolidate bilateral relations in all aspects.He also noted several success stories in the sports cooperation, wishing Vietnam’s football team with Korean head coach Park Hang-seo will reap more successes.Kim voiced his belief that the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries will keep flourishing and contribute to each side’s development and integration.Later, Kim and his entourage were received by Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.-VNA