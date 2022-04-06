World ASEAN, US partners launch ASEAN SME Academy 2.0 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in collaboration with the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on April 8 officially launched the ASEAN SME Academy 2.0, an upgraded version of an online learning platform.

World Lao newspaper spotlights Laos – Vietnam special solidarity The Vientiane Times of Laos ran an article on April 8 titled “Special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam” to mark the Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 and celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.