Business Vietjet Air doubles flight frequency to Thailand from March Budget carrier Vietjet Air announced on February 15 it will operate six return flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s Bangkok from March, doubling its current frequency.

Business Newly-established enterprises surge in January In the first month of 2022, Vietnam saw a surge in both the number of newly-established enterprises and registered capital compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Fertiliser exports soar 682 percent in January The value of Vietnam’s fertiliser products shipped overseas skyrocketed by 682 percent in the first month of 2022 against the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Customs procedures to go paperless this year The customs sector will synchronously implement solutions to achieve the target of paperless customs in 2022, according to a directive recently issued by the General Department of Customs.