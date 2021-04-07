Health Cho Ray Hospital becomes Int’l Society of Nephrology training centre Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City has been selected as one of 21 regional training centres of the Belgium-based International Society of Nephrology (ISN).

Health Hai Duong closes last temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment The temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment No 3 in Hai Duong, the last of its kind in the northern province, was disbanded on April 7 now that the third major resurgence of the coronavirus has been brought under control.

Health WHO highly values Vietnam’s vaccine regulation system The National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of Vietnam has achieved Maturity Level 3 for vaccine regulation, the second highest level in the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s four-level NRA rating scale, the Ministry of Health said on April 7.

Health Vietnam’s two COVID-19 vaccines prove safe during trial Two COVID-19 vaccines Nano Covax and Covivac, which were studied and developed in Vietnam, have proved to be safe and effective in the first and second clinical trials.