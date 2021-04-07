Vietnam records 11 new imported cases of COVID-19
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Eleven new COVID-19 cases, all imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours to 6pm on April 7, the Ministry of Health said.
Among the new patients, there are a 30-year-old Singaporean man, a 46-year-old Pakistani man, and nine Vietnamese.
They have been quarantined upon their arrival in the country.
So far, Vietnam has reported 2,659 cases of COVID-19. Of the 1,603 domestic infections, 910 cases have been detected since January 27, when the latest outbreak began.
According to the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration, seven patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 7, raising the number of recoveries to 2,429, while the fatalities are still kept at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment, 22 have tested negative for the virus once, 11 others twice, and 17 thrice.
There are 36,682 people having close contact with confirmed cases or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present.
To live safely with the pandemic, people have been advised to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.