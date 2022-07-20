Vietnam records 1,162 new COVID-19 cases on July 20
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 1,162 new COVID-19 cases on July 20, lifting the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 10,763,694.
The same day, 9,072 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,832,646.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,091, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
So far, nearly 240.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered./.
