Health Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 infections in May 17 morning Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases and 28 in quarantine facilities, in the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 17, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam reports 37th death related to COVID-19 Vietnam on May 17 confirmed its 37th death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, who had suffered from underlying health conditions. ​

Health Army to support localities in fight against COVID-19: Minister Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang said that his ministry will increase forces and vehicles to support localities to push back the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health Vietnam sees 37 new domestic COVID-19 infections in 12 hours Vietnam recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 community transmission, all in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the 12 hours as of 6am on May 17, raising the national count to 4,212, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.