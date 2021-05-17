Vietnam records 117 COVID-19 cases in six hours
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 117 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case and 116 in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the last six hours to 6pm on May 17, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The imported case is a 23-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Japan. She is being quarantined upon her arrival in Khanh Hoa province.
Among the domestically-transmitted cases, 61 were reported in Bac Giang, 38 in Bac Ninh, seven in Da Nang, five in Hanoi, two in Phu Tho, two in Hung Yen, and one in Vinh Phuc.
So far, Vietnam has seen 2,890 domestic infections and 1,469 imported cases. The number of COVID-19 cases since April 27, when the new outbreak began, now stands at 1,320.
Among patients still under treatment, 46 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 others twice, and 28 thrice. Up to 2,668 patients have recovered while 37 others have succumbed to the disease.
There are 108,288 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from foreign pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present./.
