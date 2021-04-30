Vietnam records 14 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 evening
A street in Dong Anh district, Hanoi is locked down due to COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 14 more COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 30, including four domestically transmitted infections, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the new local infections, two were recorded in Hanoi and two in the northern province of Ha Nam. All of them are linked to the COVID-19 hotbed in Dao Ly commune of Ly Nhan district, Ha Nam province.
The two patients in Ha Nam are now under treatment at the provincial General Hospital while the others in Hanoi, who are workers at Bac Thang Long Industrial Park, are treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 in the capital’s Dong Anh district.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,928, including 1,584 domestically transmitted infections. As many as 2,516 patients have recovered while the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 13 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
Meanwhile, 37,249 people are being quarantined nationwide.
In face of the complicated developments of the pandemic, the Health Ministry urges people nationwide to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.
