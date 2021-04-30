Health State President demands maximum efforts to sustain anti-COVID-19 achievements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected anti-COVID-19 efforts in the central city of Da Nang on April 30, requesting the entire health sector to maximise efforts to maintain the obtained achievements in the coronavirus combat.

Health Vietnam reports three domestically transmitted cases on April 30 morning Vietnam recorded four new COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6am April 30, including three domestically transmitted infections and one imported, according to the Health Ministry.

Health COVID-19: Hanoi raises warning to highest level, two new cases suspected in Hung Yen Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung required raising the warning against COVID-19 resurgence in the city to the highest level at a meeting of the municipal steering committee for COVID-19 control on April 29 afternoon.

Health Five domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 reported on April 29 Vietnam recorded 45 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 29, with 39 detected among people being quarantined after arrival, one case who had completed quarantine after arrival and five connected cases, according to the Health Ministry.