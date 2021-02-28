Health Hai Duong dissolves COVID-19 treatment hospital No.1 Chairman of the Hai Duong provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duong Thai, who is also head of the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on February 27 decided to dissolve the hospital No.1 for COVID-19 treatment as the locality has basically kept the pandemic under control.

Health Vietnam has no COVID-19 case to report on February 28 morning Vietnam saw no new COVID-19 case over the past 12 hours to 6am February 28, making the national tally unchanged at 2,432, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Six COVID-19 cases reported on February 27 Six COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 12 hours to 6pm February 27, raising the national tally to 2,432, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Aid offered for development of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine The Ministry of Health (MoH) on February 27 received 20 billion VND (866,620 USD) from conglomerate Vingroup for the clinical trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine COVIVAC.