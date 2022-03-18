Vietnam records 163,174 new COVID-19 infections on March 18
There were 163,174 new COVID-19 infections, including nine imported cases, recorded across Vietnam on March 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - There were 163,174 new COVID-19 infections, including nine imported cases, recorded across Vietnam on March 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued registering the highest daily number of infections with 23,578, followed by Nghe An with 9,968 cases, and Phu Tho with 8,042 cases.
Besides, northern Bac Giang province registered additional 34,302 cases after verifying information.
Due to an error in the data entry process into the National System of COVID-19 case management, the number of new infections in northern Lao Cai province on March 17, 2022 was double from 4,787 cases to 9,574 cases. Therefore, the total number of new cases on March 17 was revised down to 173,325.
Vietnam’s total caseload now reaches 7,367,112.
Currently, 4,144 patients have severe infections, with five on life support.
A total of 57 COVID-related deaths were also recorded, taking the total number of fatalities to 41,740, accounting for 0.6 per cent of total infections.
There were a further 175,971 recoveries, bringing the total number of people given the all-clear to 3,861,959.
Around 201.4 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide since the start of the pandemic./.