Vietnam records 43rd death related to COVID-19
Vietnam on May 24 reported its 43rd death related to COVID-19, who is a 50-year-old man with a number of underlying health conditions, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.
The patient was hospitalised at the General Hospital of northern Hai Duong province and his blood culture was identified as positive to multi-drug resistant Ochrobactrum anthropic bacteria. He was subsequently given a five-day course of antibiotics but it failed to alleviate the infection.
He was transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on April 25, where he was diagnosed with sepsis and cirrhosis ascites. On May 5, he was confirmed positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
As conditions became worse, he died on May 23 night due to septic shock, multi-organ failure, sepsis, gastrointestinal bleeding, and SARS-CoV-2 infection with underlying condition noted as ascites in liver cirrhosis.
This has been the eighth death in the fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting Vietnam since April 27 with a few clusters detected in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Cancer Hospital in Hanoi./.