Health Vietnam adds 56 domestic cases to COVID-19 tally The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 3,790 cases, with 56 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 24, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Habits need to be changed during COVID-19 pandemic Vietnamese people are changing their habits to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further.