Vietnam records 61 days without community transmission of COVID-19
Vietnam confirmed no new cases on June 16, marking 61 days in a row without any Covid-19 infections in the community.
VNA
VNA
InfographicNine more Covid-19 patients recover, total stands at 316
Nine more COVID-19 patients have made full recovery and were released from three hospitals across the country on June 8.
InfographicNo new community COVID-19 cases in Vietnam for 39 days
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on May 25 morning, making it 39 days in a row without infections in the community.
InfographicForeign media praises Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 control
Foreign media agencies worldwide have highly lauded Vietnam for its great success in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
InfographicSix more online public services added to support citizens affected by COVID-19
Six more online public services are now added in the national public services portal to support citizens affected by COVID-19 from May 12, 2020.
InfographicWHO certifies made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 test kit
Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits have been recognized by the Emergency Use Listing procedure (EUL) of the World Health Organization.
InfographicPassenger transportation allowed as social distancing eased
As social distancing eased, passenger transportation has been allowed to resume operation from 0:00 on April 23, 2020 till otherwise notified.