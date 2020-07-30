Taking samples for testing COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) — Nine new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been detected, eight in Da Nang and one in Hanoi.

The latest information was released early July 30 morning by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The national total number of cases now stands at 459.

Included in the latest batch of new patients is a 76-year-old man who lives in Hanoi.

Before testing positive he had spent three weeks in Danang where he went for a health check-up at the C Danang Hospital, complaining of a fast heartbeat.

Among the eight other new cases in Danang, one is a 36-year-old woman who works as a nurse at Danang Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has ordered the ban on all crowds gathering, festivals and the closure of bars and nightclubs, taking effect from midnight July 29./.