Health British pilot able to stand, undergoing physical therapy The British pilot, known as Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, is able to stand and is undergoing physical therapy with the support of medical workers, according to Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital.

Health Six coronavirus-positive cases left in Vietnam at present There are only six people positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Vietnam, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported at 6:00am on June 16.

Health Hospital’s hematology department receives ISO certification Ho Chi Minh City-based Thong Nhat Hospital’s hematology department has been granted ISO 15189:2012 certification which allows medical laboratories to develop quality management systems and assess their competence.