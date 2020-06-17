Vietnam records one new imported COVID-19 case
Vietnam confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on June 17 morning, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 335, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Checking body temperature for Vietnamese citizens (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on June 17 morning, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 335, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The latest patient, a 24-year-old man, returned to Vietnam on June 16 from Kuwait after transiting in Qatar. Upon his arrival at the Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City, he was immediately quarantined.
With his first test on the day being positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19, the man is now being quarantined and treated in the HCM City hospital for tropical diseases.
As of 6am on June 17, Vietnam marked 62 consecutive days without community transmission. Of the 335 cases recorded in the country so far, 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 325 patients, or 97 percent of all cases, have recovered and zero deaths have been reported. Four of the remaining 10 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus at least twice.
Some 7,250 people who had close contact with patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine across Vietnam./.