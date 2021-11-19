Health HIV prevention campaign launched The Health Ministry’s Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) launched a campaign on HIV prevention on November 17.

Health Ceremony to commemorate COVID-19 victims in Hanoi, HCM City A ceremony to commemorate people who lost their lives to COVID-19 will be held simultaneously at 8am on November 19 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the organising board for HCM City’s major celebrations told a press conference on November 17.