Vietnam records over 9,600 new COVID-19 cases on November 19
A total of 9,625 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam during 24 hours from 4pm November 18 to 4pm November 19, including eight imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total of 9,625 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam during 24 hours from 4pm November 18 to 4pm November 19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 9,625 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam during 24 hours from 4pm November 18 to 4pm November 19, including eight imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The remaining 9,617 domestic infections were detected in 57 cities and provinces.
Ho Chi Minh City continued to record the highest daily case count with 1,339, followed by Binh Duong, 661, Tay Ninh 559, Dong Nai, 578 and Dong Thap, 509. The capital city of Hanoi logged 287 new cases.
Vietnam’s total caseload now stands at 1,075,094, of which 1,070,011 were are recorded during the fourth wave of infections that began in late April.
A total of 102 COVID-19 related deaths were announced on the day, with 55 in HCM City, 12 each in Dong Nai and Tien Giang, five in Binh Duong, four in Bac Lieu, two each in Tay Ninh, Binh Thuan, Dong Thap, Kien Giang and Can Tho, and one each in Binh Dinh, Lam Dong, Binh Phuoc and Long An.
The death toll in Vietnam is now 23,578, or 2.2 percent of the total cases.
Another 1,971 patients were given the all-clear on November 19, taking the total number of recoveries to 883,564.
Meanwhile, 4,596 patients are in serious conditions, with 426 requiring invasive ventilation and 9 on life support (ECMO).
Over 104.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Vietnam as of November 18, and more than 38.64 million people had been fully inoculated./.