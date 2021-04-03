Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 3, bringing the total number of infections to 2,626, the Ministry of Health said.
A medical worker is disinfecting a concentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 3, bringing the total number of infections to 2,626, the Ministry of Health said.
Of the total, 1,603 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 910 infections since the third outbreak of COVID-19 hit the country on January 27.
As many as 27,478 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 498 in hospitals, 18,870 in state-designated establishments and 8,110 at their residences.
According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 2,383 patients have been successfully cured while the death toll related to the disease was still kept at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 38 tested negative to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 15 twice and 28 thrice.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.
