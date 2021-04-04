Vietnam records three more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 4, all of them Vietnamese and quarantined right after their arrival, bringing the total number of infections to 2,629, according to the Ministry of Health said.
Vietnam records three new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 4. (Source: VNA)
As many as 27,478 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 498 in hospitals, 18,870 in state-designated establishments and 8,110 at their residences.
According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 2,383 patients have been successfully cured while the death toll related to the disease was still kept at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 38 tested negative to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 15 twice and 28 thrice.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advises people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.
