Health Infographic Lessons learned from COVID-19 prevention and control Vietnam is the first and only country in the world to fight COVID-19 with the model "four on the spot", namely timely prevention, isolation and treatment on the spot; required facilities, equipment, medicines and protective equipment on the spot; necessary funding on the spot; and supportive human resources on the spot.

Health Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 3, bringing the total number of infections to 2,626, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Dong Thap’s border guards get COVID-19 vaccine injections The Border Guard Command of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, in collaboration with the Military Hospital 120, on April 3 began COVID-19 vaccinations for its officers and soldiers.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on April 3 morning Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 3, keeping the tally at 2,620, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, the Ministry of Health said.