Vietnam reiterates consistent support for 2015 Iran nuclear deal
Vietnam affirmed its consistent support for the disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, along with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at a meeting of the UN Security Council on June 30.
Representatives of the UN Security Council's member countries at the online meeting on June 30 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting discussed the implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme, over the last six months.
Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, noted that the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 are important achievements of multilateral diplomacy and dialogue as the JCPOA plays the essential role in the global architecture for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, as well as in regional and international security.
However, she said, the UN regrets that the future of the JCPOA is in doubt.
DiCarlo added that the UN regrets the US’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, re-imposition of sanctions, and decision not to extend waivers for oil trading with Iran and stop all projects that this deal allows.
These decisions have caused difficulties for Iran and member countries of the UN Security Council in implementing the JCPOA and Resolution 2231.
The UN also regrets that Iran, in response to the US withdrawal, has moved to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA since July 2019, she said, citing IAEA monitoring results that Iran has surpassed limits stipulated in the JCPOA on uranium enrichment and its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium.
The Under-Secretary-General said the adherence to and full implementation of Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA remain the best way to solve differences among parties in the Iran nuclear issue and ensure regional stability.
At the meeting, an EU representative affirmed that the remaining parties of the JCPOA will continue efforts to maintain this agreement, stressing that the full and effective implementation of all sides is the decisive factor.
The Belgian ambassador called on regional and international organisations to take appropriate actions to contribute to the JCPOA implementation, and on relevant parties to avoid actions escalating tensions.
For his part, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, reiterated Vietnam’s consistent support for the disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Resolution 2231, and the JCPOA.
He appealed to the parties concerned to promote negotiations to solve differences, keep fully and effectively implementing Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, exercise self-restraint, and avoid activities that may undermine trust or escalate tensions.
The JCPOA was signed in Vienna (Austria) in 2015 with the participation of Iran and the P5 1, namely the UK, France, the US, Russia, China, and Germany. Under this deal, Tehran has to limit its nuclear weapon development programme in exchange for sanctions relief./.