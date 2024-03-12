Sci-Tech Cyber attacks in Vietnam drop to 860 in February Vietnam posted 862 cyber attacks in February 2024, a drop of 9.3% from January and 48.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech IT application in border management promoted The Border Guard High Command announced on March 2 that it has accelerated rhe application of information technology (IT) and administrative reform in managing and safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national border security, and has achieved significant results.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang works to enhance network security This year, Bac Giang will continue to invest in equipment, software, and monitoring systems to ensure information safety and security, including the information systems and databases of government agencies.