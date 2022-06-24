Vietnamese national football team are in the 97th spot in the FIFA ranking. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, June 24 (VNA) - The national men’s football team of Vietnam remains in FIFA's top 100, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

The Golden Dragons are in the 97th spot in the FIFA ranking with 1,219 points.



A 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in a friendly match held on June 1 has helped Vietnam gain 3.46 points. However, it was not enough for the team to advance in the rankings because its closest rivals such as Palestine and Kyrgyzstan had very good performances in the 2023 Asian Cup Third Qualifier.



Although Vietnam has dropped one spot compared to the previous ranking update, it is the only Southeast Asian team in the world’s top 100. Notably, maintaining the position since November 2018 is considered a very impressive record for the team.

Vietnam still leads Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand and the Philippines. In Asia, Vietnam ranks 17th.



Meanwhile, Thailand retained its ranking at the 111th position as it earned 3.01 points after defeating Maldives 3-0 and Sri Lanka 2-0 but lost to Uzbekistan 0-2 in the Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier.



The Philippines held the 134th position while Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Timor Leste ranked the 147th, 155th, 158th, 159th, 183rd, 190th and 199th, respectively./.