Business More unprecedented opportunities to boost Vietnam-US trade ties: minister The historic Vietnam visit by US President Joe Biden and the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership will create unprecedented opportunities to promote new and breakthrough cooperation areas, and to build Vietnam’s capacity to truly join the global value chains, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business UK Trade Envoy for Vietnam: Vietnam-UK relationship will get stronger The relationship between Vietnam and the UK has never been stronger and will even get stronger, according to the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei and Vietnam, Mark Garnier, saying he was optimistic for the future.