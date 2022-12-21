Business Number of passengers on domestic flights recovers The Vietnamese aviation market is expected to see 55 million passengers by the end of this year, an increase of 3.7 times compared to the previous year, recovering by nearly 70% compared to 2019, pre-COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Australia stands side by side with Vietnam in energy transition: acting deputy ambassador The Australian Government is increasing its support for partners in Southeast Asia to help their transition to net zero, and Vietnam is central to these efforts, David Gottlieb, Australian Acting Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam, told the recent fifth Vietnam Economic Forum.

Business Strong performance across spheres boosts Vietnam’s economy: ADB Country Director Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries has attributed Vietnam’s economic growth in 2022 to a strong performance across sectors.

Business Petrol prices continue falling The retail prices of petrol were reduced further in the latest adjustment on December 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.