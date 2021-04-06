Vietnam reports 11 new imported cases COVID-19 on April 6 afternoon
A medical worker prepares to inject Nano Covax into a volunteer in the second-stage human trials of this made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Eleven new COVID-19 cases, all imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours to 6pm on April 6, the Ministry of Health said.
Among the new patients, there are nine males and two females. They are one Indian man, and 10 Vietnamese.
They have been quarantined upon their arrival in the country.
So far, Vietnam has reported 2,648 cases of COVID-19. Of the 1,603 domestic infections, 910 cases have been detected since January 27, when the latest outbreak began.
On April 6, six patients were discharged from hospital, raising the number of recoveries to 2,422, while the fatalities are still kept at 35.
Seventeen of those still undergoing treatment have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, nine others twice, and 16 thrice, according to the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.
There are 36,701 people having close contact with confirmed cases or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present./.