Vietnam reports 1,381 new COVID-19 cases on August 7
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 1,381 COVID-19 cases on August 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,347,518.
As many as 8,589 patients were declared to free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,973,122.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease was kept at 43,094 as no fatality was reported on August 7, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 248.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have administered in the country so far./.