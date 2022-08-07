Health Vietnam’s largest breast milk bank inaugurated in HCM City A breast milk bank, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, was inaugurated at Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6.

Health PM urges maintaining vigilance against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to maintain vigilance against COVID-19 while addressing a meeting in Hanoi on August 6.

Health Vietnam logs 2,074 COVID-19 cases on August 5 Vietnam recorded 2,074 COVID-19 cases on August 5, which is the fifth consecutive day the daily number of new cases has exceeded 2,000, according to the Ministry of Health.