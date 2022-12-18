Nearly 265.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam by December 18. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,522,927 with 177 new cases recorded on December 18, according to the Ministry of Health.The number of daily new cases on December 18 was the lowest in the last 60 days.With 49 patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,266.Meanwhile, there are 42 patients needing breathing support.No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,179.With 3,583 doses administered on December 17, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,165,254./.