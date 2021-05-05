Health Eleven cases of COVID-19 reported on May 4 afternoon Eleven cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 12 hours to 6pm May 4, including one domestically-transmitted case, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Hanoi detects new COVID-19 infection at Times City An Indian expert, who works for local automaker Vinfast, has been confirmed with COVID-19 in Hanoi, the municipal Centre for Disease Control said on May 4.

Health Over 30 Vietnamese experts ready for COVID-19 support mission in Laos A group of 35 Vietnamese doctors and caregivers is expected to leave Vietnam on May 4 for Laos aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight to assist the nation’s fight against COVID-19, heard a meeting between them and Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long in Hanoi on May 3.

Health Vietnam logs two new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections The Ministry of Health confirmed four more COVID-19 cases, including two local infections, in the past 12 hours to 6:00 on May 4.