Vietnam reports 26,379 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Vietnam recorded 26,379 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on February 13, down 930 infections from one day before, according to the Ministry of Health.
Testing to identify virus SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 26,379 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on February 13, down 930 infections from one day before, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases consist of seven imported and 26,372 domestic ones, including 18,269 in the community.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections with 2,940, followed by Hai Duong with 1,906, Nam Dinh with 1,894, and Hai Phong with 1,483.
The infection tally now stands at 2,510,860.
While 7,815 patients were given the all-clear on the day, 84 others succumbed to the coronavirus disease, adding up to the total recoveries and related deaths of 2,226,754 and 38,946, respectively.
As of February 12, 185,731,134 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, including 79,212,031 being the first dose, 74,723,923 the second, and 31,795,198 the third./.