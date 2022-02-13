Health Health ministry required to issue guidance on COVID-19 treatment protocols for children Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to urgently complete and issue guidelines on COVID-19 treatment protocols for people under 18 years old, especially children under 12.

Health Vietnam sees over 27,300 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Vietnam recorded 27,311 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on February 12, up 831 infections from one day before, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City to close largest COVID ICU as severe case numbers fall sharply The HCM City Department of Health has recommended that the People’s Committee should close down the 1,000-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Thu Duc city saying there are few severely ill patients.