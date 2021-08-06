Health First FDA-licensed Remdesivir doses arrive in Vietnam Approximately 10,000 vials of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 treatment arrived in Vietnam on August 5 evening.

Health Population database-based COVID-19 vaccination management system to be launched Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has agreed with the Ministry of Public Security’s proposal on the application of COVID-19 vaccination management system on the foundation of the national population database.

Health PM requests stronger efforts in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch requiring ministries, sectors and localities to intensify the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.