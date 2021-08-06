Vietnam reports 8,234 new cases, nearly 4,300 recoveries on August 6
Vietnam logged 4,315 new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 6, raising the total count in the day to 8,234, according to the Ministry of Health.
A patient suspected of contracting COVID-19 is treated at the FV hospital in HCM City (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 4,315 new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 6, raising the total count in the day to 8,234, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the total new cases, four were imported and 8,320 are locally transmitted. The local cases were seen in HCM City (4,060), Binh Duong (1,169), Long An (859), Dong Nai (554), Khanh Hoa (269), Tien Giang (253), Dong Thap (141), Da Nang (138) and Hanoi (116), among others.
As many as 1,486 infections were detected in the community.
By August 6 evening, Vietnam documented a total of 193,381 COVID-19 cases, including 2,338 imported and 191,043 local ones. The number of infections since the fourth wave of pandemic hit the country on April 27 was 189,473.
Also on the day, the ministry said that 4,292 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 62,332.
As many as 518 patients are in Intensive Care Units and 18 are treated with ECMO support.
The Sub-committee for Treatment under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced 296 COVID-19 related deaths in 17 localities from August 1 to 6. This brings Vietnam’s total number of fatalities to 3,016.
More than 8 million people have been given COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 7.2 million having the first jab and 820,000 having been given the full two doses./.