Vietnam reports 9,180 new COVID-19 cases on August 13
The Ministry of Health recorded 9,180 new cases of COVID-19, including 30 imported ones, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 13, a reduction of 503 against the previous day.
Of the new cases, Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest hotspot, reported the highest number at 3,531, followed by Binh Duong province with 2,816, Dong Nai 808, and Long An 623. The capital city of Hanoi logged 97 cases.
Vietnam has to date documented 255,748 COVID-19 cases.
Also on August 13, 3,593 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 92,738.
Among patients under treatment, 511 are being cared for in ICU and 20 are being treated with ECMO.
The sub-committee for treatment of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Treatment Sub-committee on the same day announced 275 more COVID-19-related deaths, raising the fatalities to 5,088.
Vietnam has so far administered 13,256,472 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 1,191,855 people have received two shots./.