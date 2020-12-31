A quarantine facility in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on December 31, bringing the total number of infections to 1,465, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

All of them are Vietnamese citizens who returned home from Japan, France, Canada, Mozambique and the US. They have been quarantined upon their arrival.

Of the total infections, 693 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 553 cases since July 25.

The same day, the subcommittee for treatment reported that two more patients had been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,325. The number of deaths related to the disease is still kept at 35.

Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, seven people have tested negative for the virus once, 11 others twice and 10 thrice.

As many as 17,267 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide, including 169 in hospitals, 16,059 in state-designated establishments and 1,059 at their residences./.