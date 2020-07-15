Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months
Measuring body temperature (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on July 15 morning that Vietnam has gone through 90 straight days without any COVID-19 infections in community.
Among 373 total cases, 233 were imported and quarantined upon their arrival.
There are currently 12,337 people under quarantine nationwide.
According to the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-Committee, 352 patients have recovered and no fatalities have been recorded.
Among the remaining patients, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and two negative at least twice./.