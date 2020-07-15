Health One new imported case of COVID-19 confirmed in Vietnam Vietnam confirmed one imported COVID-19 case on July 14 morning, bringing the total infections nationwide to 373, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam now has 16 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 Vietnam had only 16 people positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by 6pm on July 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai International Airport at 11pm the same day, after 115 days undergoing treatment.

Health Infographic Vietnam enters 89th day without COVID-19 community transmission The National Steering Committee reported no new COVID-19 transmission in the community over the past 89 days as of 7am of July 13.