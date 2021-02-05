Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on February 5 morning
A man has his blood sample taken for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the last 12 hours as of 6am on February 5, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
So far, 1,957 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country, including 1,068 locally-infected ones with 375 posted since January 27.
As many as 1,465 patients have recovered while the number of related fatalities is still kept at 35, the treatment sub-committee said.
Among those still under treatment, 10 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, three others twice, and two thrice.
There are 80,113 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 489 in hospitals, 24,362 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 55,262 at home or accommodation facilities./.