Health All employees at five major airports test negative for SARS-CoV-2 All staff members working at four international airports of Tan Son Nhat, Cam Ranh, Can Tho and Lien Khuong, along with Vinh airport have tested negative for the SARS CoV-2 virus, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Health COVID-19 outbreaks in Gia Lai basically put under control: meeting The latest COVID-19 outbreaks in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have been basically kept under control, it was reported at an online meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and representative of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the provincial People’s Committee on February 4.

Health Pandemic control in Hanoi on right track: official Hanoi has been doing well in containing the latest outbreak of COVID-19 with the engagement of the entire political system, said Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Do Nhi Ha.

Health Vietnam reports nine new COVID-19 community cases on February 4 afternoon Nine more COVID-19 community infections were recorded in Vietnam on February 4 afternoon, raising the total to 1,957, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.