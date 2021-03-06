Vietnam reports seven new COVID-19 cases on March 6 morning
Vietnam recorded seven new COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 6, including six in Hai Duong province – the country’s current biggest pandemic outbreak - and one imported case in Thai Nguyen province.
A medical worker disinfect the environment in Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)
The new patients brought the total number of infections in Vietnam to 2,501, including 1,578 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The Treatment Subcommittee reported that a total of 1,920 patients had been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 65 tested negative to the virus once, 57 twice and 137 thrice.
As many as 49,565 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 1,290 in hospitals, 14,199 in other establishments and 34,076 at home.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.
