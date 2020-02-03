Business Favourable policies expected to drive auto market growth The automobile market is expected to boom this year as the Government mulls a number of favourable policies to help reduce costs, improve demand and increase output.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 3, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 31).

Business Vietnam fruit enjoys breakthroughs in demanding markets Vietnamese fruit products have recently been granted licenses to make inroads into a number of the global market, opening up plenty of prospects that can ensure the sustainable export of its fruits.