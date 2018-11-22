An image of Bong Bay (Bombay) Reef in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago (Source: CSIS/AMTI)

– Vietnam resolutely opposes China’s installation of a new structure in Bong Bay (Bombay) Reef in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and demands China to immediately end the operation and not conduct similar actions, said the Foreign Ministry’s Vice Spokesperson Nguyen Phuong Tra.Tra made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on November 22 in response to reporters’ questions regarding the information that China had installed a new structure in Bong Bay (Bombay) Reef of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.“Vietnam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence testifying its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes in conformity with international law,” she said.The vice spokesperson stressed that China’s continuous conducting of activities in the Hoang Sa archipelago is a serious violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty over the islands, going against the common perspectives reached by senior leaders of the two countries; infringing upon the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea issues between Vietnam and China, as well as the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea signed in 2002 between ASEAN and China; and making the situation in the East Sea more complicated and tense.Vietnam requests China to respect Vietnam’s sovereignty and international law, and to take practical actions to contribute to the development of the Vietnam-China cooperation and friendship, as well as the maintenance of peace and stability in the East Sea.-VNA