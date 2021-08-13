Vietnam retain 92nd spot in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam earned three more points and maintained their 92nd place in the latest edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
Members of the national men's football team (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
The team was ranked 13th in Asia and first in Southeast Asia.
Japan remained top of the continent and took the world’s 24th place.
In the top 10, Belgium managed to retain their top spot despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Brazil and France swapped places to occupy the second and third places.
In September, Vietnam are to play two matches against Saudi Arabia and Australia at the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.
Members of the team are joining a training programme held under the bubble travel model in preparation for the tournament./.