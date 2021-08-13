Culture - Sports Music gala to support fight against COVID-19 An online music gala named “Cam on nhung dieu phi thuong” (Thank you for extraordinary things) will take place on August 15 to raise funds in support of the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to face only two rivals in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers Vietnam will have to compete against only Myanmar and Chinese Taipei in Group I of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers following a redraw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 11.

Culture - Sports Programme promotes cuisine of Vietnam’s central region The second episode of the ‘Food Culture - Central Region Heritage Road' programme will be held virtually on August 14 to discuss ways to promote the typical cuisine of Vietnam’s central region.