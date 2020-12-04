Politics Vietnam-Thailand cooperation enhanced in various fields The Thai Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on December 4 to mark the 93rd National Day of Thailand (December 5).

Politics Vietnam attends WIPO Coordination Committee’s 79th session Vietnam fully supports the proposed list of new leaders of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and highly values the excellent contributions of their predecessors to WIPO’s past activities, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries ink cooperation plan for 2021 The ministries of national defence of Vietnam and Laos agreed to continue promoting the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms during their leaders’ talks in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics Condolences to France over former President’s passing Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the passing of former President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing.