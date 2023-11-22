Illustrative image (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Agency for Science and Technology Information (NASTI) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, in coordination with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), organised an international scientific conference on November 22 dedicated to developing technology database and smart information services for innovation.



In his opening speech, Tran Dac Hien, the NASTI’s director, said that the conference is a continuation of the success of the 9th RoK-Vietnam Joint Meeting on Science and Technology in October, during which, the two sides agreed to promote cooperation in scientific and technological information, transferring the RoK's advanced information analysis systems to Vietnam.



According to Hien, the national database on science and technology is considered an important data infrastructure in this field. It is a platform to connect and integrate data of the science and technology industry, thus helping organisations, businesses, and people access information and data, contribute to the transparency of science and technology activities as well as support scientific research and innovation.



Building a unified, comprehensive and complete national database on science and technology requires a change in approach, data-building methods, and coordination of management, information agencies and research staff across the country, he said.



The event is an opportunity to introduce smart information analysis tools that support innovation activities to institutes, schools and businesses, helping to save time and costs through sharing experiences between the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technologies of the RoK and Vietnam in this field, he said.



It also promotes the development of consulting and information analysis services to support managers, researchers and businesses in assessing the current status and technology development trends in industries as well as support policy planning, research orientation and technology investment decisions, he continued.



According to Eun-sun Kim, Director of the Data Analysis Division under the KISTI, they have had many effective cooperation activities, including the V-Compas project.



Compas, an online tool running on big data platform (BigData) developed by the KISTI, can help businesses look up patent information, the science and technology market and identify competitors, she said, adding that this technology has been transferred to Vietnam.



The success of the V-Compas project will help push up the cooperation between the two Vietnamese agencies and expand cooperation options for Vietnam and the RoK in the future, she added.



At the conference, leading experts from the KISTI discussed building an integrated national science and technology database platform based on the latest artificial intelligence, big data and Supercomputer Centre and some lessons learned from the RoK regarding this content./.