Head of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh (R) and Ji Seongho, a member of the RoK NA’s Environment and Labor Committee. (Photo: https://quochoi.vn/

Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh on September 14 received a delegation from the NA of the Republic of Korea (RoK) who are in Vietnam to attend the 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians that will open on September 15 in Hanoi.

Thanh, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and Chairwoman of the Vietnam - RoK Parliamentary Friendship Group, said that the Party, NA, and Government of Vietnam always value and wish to develop friendly and cooperative relations with RoK.



Vietnam considers RoK one of its important, long-term, and top-priority partners not only in the fields of economics, trade, and investment but also in other fields, she said, adding that the Vietnamese NA is always ready to create favourable conditions for foreign investors and businesses, including Korean ones, to have a long-term presence and expand their production and business in Vietnam.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese official called on the NA of the RoK to encourage Korean businesses to strengthen connections with Vietnamese businesses.

For his part, Ji Seongho – a member of the RoK NA’s Environment and Labor Committee - said the RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group will continue to implement exchange activities and expand cooperative relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

He proposed that the two countries continue to coordinate to effectively implement the contents of the cooperation agreement signed between the two NAs in 2013 and consider signing a new cooperation agreement to suit the content of the Vietnam - RoK comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also recommended the two sides maintain regular contact through the exchange of delegations and promote the sharing of experiences in parliamentary activities./.